Image caption The collision happened on Tuesday evening

A woman and child have been killed in a road crash near Ballycastle, County Antrim.

It is understood that a quad motorbike and a tractor collided shortly before 17:00 BST on the Whitepark Road.

It is also believed a second child was airlifted to hospital.

Diversions were in place at Clare Road and police advised people to avoid the area if possible. Police have released no further details.