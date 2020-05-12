Ballycastle: Woman and child killed in road crash
12 May 2020
A woman and child have been killed in a road crash near Ballycastle, County Antrim.
It is understood that a quad motorbike and a tractor collided shortly before 17:00 BST on the Whitepark Road.
It is also believed a second child was airlifted to hospital.
Diversions were in place at Clare Road and police advised people to avoid the area if possible. Police have released no further details.