Image caption Jenson Jay Hooks has only been held by his mother and father

Coronavirus has changed so much of our life, including how life is brought into the world.

Like all medical services, maternity care has had to adapt to a pandemic.

Jenson Jay Hooks was born 11 days ago at Antrim Area Hospital.

It was not quite the start his parents had planned for.

His mother, Louise Hooks said: "It is my first baby and there have been no visitors whatsoever, so I was FaceTiming my husband and family from my bed.

"It has been very daunting. Obviously my family haven't been able to hold him so that was quite sad.

"Everything was so up in the air, I think it was the uncertainty that made it hard."

'I would tell them 'I am smiling''

It has been an uncertain time for midwives too.

They have had to change how they work overnight.

Midwife Laura Smith explained: "We're now wearing personal protective equipment for the women's protection and ours.

"At the time of delivery we will be wearing eye protection, a face mask, long sleeved gowns and gloves.

Image caption Midwife Laura Smith tells her patients she is smiling, even though it's hidden behind a facemask

"Initially I was concerned that the women may not have the same feeling of support from their midwife if they couldn't see our face, I would always tell the women that I am smiling at them," she said.

"They tell me they know, because they can see it in my eyes."

Pregnancy can be an anxious time for many women, and the pandemic has magnified that.

Because birth partners are not allowed to be with women until they are in established labour, many women giving birth are now more reliant on midwives than ever.

Image caption Louise Hooks gave birth to her first child amid the coronavirus pandemic

Laura said: "It does make the women very anxious coming in, knowing that once they are dropped off at the main doors, they won't see their birth partner again until they are in established labour.

"But we want to reassure the mums that we will be with them every step of the way. The word 'midwife' actually means 'with woman', and that is exactly where we will be.

"Don't panic about needing your back rubbed or needing a hand to hold, because that is exactly what we are there to do."

'Positive birth experience'

Midwife Stacey Barclay, who is pregnant, helps run a pregnancy helpline for women and their families.

She said: "We understand that maternity services are changing so this was set up to give women reassurance, but also to help them in their places of work as well so they're adhering to guidelines to keep themselves safe during pregnancy.

"We want women to know that we are here and that our main aim is still to care for them and their families throughout their pregnancy so that they do have a positive birth experience, regardless of the pandemic.

"We understand it's difficult not having partners attend appointments, but staff want to make sure they have the support from a physical and personal point of view because we understand it's a strange time.

"Because I'm in the same situation, I can share my experience too."

'It's for the greater good'

Jaclyn Wray is due to give birth in just a few weeks.

Her husband James Wray has to wait outside hospital while his wife attends appointments.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Midwives have to wear PPE to protect themselves and the women giving birth

"It's difficult enough. Sometimes waiting for her for an hour and a half can feel like a very long time," he said.

"I can deal with it because I know it's for the greater good.

"Everyone needs to be as responsible as possible in the current situation and I don't mind sitting out if it can potentially keep other people away from risk."

"There's so much uncertainty at the moment and at the start I was so upset about the whole situation, thinking if he was going to be allowed in for the birth or allowed to visit afterwards, but now I realise it's to keep us safe," said Mrs Wray.

"I just have to get on with it, and I know I'll be well looked after."

So what advice would Louise Hooks give to mothers waiting to give birth in a pandemic?

"I would tell people not to sit there thinking you have to do it by yourself, the midwives are there for help so you're in really good hands so don't worry," she said.

"Your baby will be great and you'll be great.

"If you can, just enjoy it, that would be my advice."