Image copyright PA Media Image caption The distinctive tower block became a 230-bed unit staffed by a team drawn from across Northern Ireland

The Nightingale Hospital in Northern Ireland is to be temporarily stood down, the health minister has said.

Belfast City Hospital's tower block was turned into a 230-bed unit for critically-ill patients last month.

Nightingale hospitals are temporary facilities that were set up across the UK to deal with the expected surge in coronavirus patients.

Robin Swann said the facility could still be used, if modelling suggested a second wave of the virus.

Speaking at the executive's daily press conference on Wednesday, Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride described the de-escalation of the use of the hospital as "significant".

"The threat of our health service being overwhelmed was real - make no mistake about that."

He said the number of people requiring critical care in Northern Ireland had fallen to a "low surge" level, but that the situation was fragile.

"We have to be ready to scale back up the services in critical care if that is required," added Dr McBride.

'Fight back is only beginning'

Mr Swann also outlined how his department is working to increase support for the care home sector.

Almost half of Covid-19 deaths have been recorded so far in Northern Ireland's care homes, but residents and staff are only tested where there is a suspected outbreak, or if they are new entrants to the care home sector.

There are 75 confirmed outbreaks of the virus in care homes, with a further 35 suspected outbreaks.

Mr Swann rejected suggestions that care homes had been "forgotten" about during the pandemic, and pointed to a mobile testing service for care homes that began this week, operated by the NI Ambulance Service.

The minister said up to 40 health and social care nurses are being deployed to support testing - this will be integrated into the support teams currently in place.

That testing will be extended into supported living, he added.

Dr McBride said health services had been paused while the system focused its efforts on tackling the virus and work would now take place to restart those services, but the threat of the virus has not subsided.

"The real work has only just begun," he said.

"The fight back must continue every day and you and I need to work together, to look out for each other."

On Wednesday, a further two coronavirus-related deaths were reported by Northern Ireland's Department of Health, taking its total, mostly comprising of hospital deaths, to 449.

One of the deaths happened since Tuesday, while the other occurred earlier but has now been added to the department's figures.

The death toll is likely to be higher when all deaths in the community are recorded.