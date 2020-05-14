Image caption Police at the scene of the collision

A five-year-old girl who is in hospital following a road crash which killed her mother and sister is "making small but significant steps", a minister says.

Clare Smyth and three-year-old Bethany died in the collision between a quad and a motorbike near Ballycastle, County Antrim, on Tuesday.

The PSNI said it happened at about 16:50 BST on the Whitepark Road.

While it is "very, very early days", Hannah's recovery is moving "in the right direction which is good news".

Rev John Stanbridge, who is the family's minister at Ballycastle and Croaghmore Presbyterian Church, said he had been with Hannah's father Ryan at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Thursday.

He said the family was "painfully aware that it is not only their family who have been affected by this tragic and freak accident".

"They have asked that people pray for everyone involved."

The minister added: "The family have been astounded by the love and support that they have received from so many different quarters and the wealth of prayer across the Christian churches that is being prayed, which they are so thankful for.

"Ryan has asked me to encourage people to continue to pray and thank the wider farming community for coming together in different ways to support them at this time."