Image copyright EPA Image caption Michel Barnier said the EU was awaiting to hear the UK's approach

The EU's chief negotiator says the UK has yet to lay out its approach to implementing the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit deal.

The Northern Ireland 'protocol' was agreed in October.

Michel Barnier said the EU was awaiting to hear the UK's approach with "confidence and vigilance".

He was speaking after the latest round of UK-EU trade talks., which have been held via video link.

At the end of the Brexit transition period in January, Northern Ireland will continue to follow EU rules on agricultural and manufactured goods, while the rest of the UK will not.

Additionally, the whole of the UK will leave the EU's customs union, but Northern Ireland will continue to enforce the EU's customs code at its ports.

This will mean some new processes and checks for goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

The UK government has said it is committed to complying with its legal obligations under the deal, but has been reluctant to explain exactly what that will mean in practical terms.

'Little progress'

Within the last two weeks, the UK has written to the EU to confirm it will put in place Border Control Posts (BCPs) at NI ports.

The EU has strict rules on the entry of animals and food products into the single market.

These products must always enter the single market through designed BCPs.

Meanwhile, the UK's chief negotiator said "very little progress" had been made in the trade talks.

'Unfair fishing access'

David Frost said a far-reaching free trade agreement could be agreed before the end of the year "without major difficulties".

But it was being held up by the EU's desire to "bind" the UK to its laws and have unfair access to fishing waters.

The EU's Michel Barnier said the UK wanted "the best of both worlds" and warned of a looming stalemate.