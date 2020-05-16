Northern Ireland

Man pulled from van in Belfast hijacking

  • 16 May 2020
Police vehicles

Detectives are investigating a report of a vehicle hijacking near Belfast city centre.

Police received a report of the incident just before 21:10 BST on Friday.

A man was allegedly pulled from his white Renault Trafic van by another man after he stopped in the Maryville Street area.

The suspect then drove off in the van, hitting a parked car and wall along the way, police said.

The van was found abandoned a short time later, at about 21:45, on Carlow Street in north Belfast.

Det Sgt Duffield appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"The victim, while not physically injured, has been left badly shaken," he said.

