Castlewellan: Fire crews battle gorse and forestry fire burning for 24 hours
Fire crews are fighting a "significant" wildfire incident involving gorse and forestry in County Down that has been ongoing for 24 hours.
It broke out at about 13:30 BST on Friday on the Leitrim Road in Castlewellan.
Almost 50 Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) personnel have attended, including seven pumping appliances and specialist teams.
NIFRS has appealed for people to stay away.
Officers from NIFRS' specialist wildfire team, high volume pump and specialist rescue teams have all attended the scene.