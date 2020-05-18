A man has been seriously injured following a shooting in west Belfast.

The incident happened in the Lenadoon area on Sunday evening.

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey condemned the attack and said his thoughts were with the man's family.

"Local people are shocked and angry that anyone would carry out an attack like this when the community and the emergency services are facing the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

He said those responsible should be brought before the courts and urged anyone with information on the attack to contact the PSNI.