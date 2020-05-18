West Belfast: Murder hunt launched after man is shot dead
- 18 May 2020
A murder inquiry is under way after a man was shot dead in west Belfast.
It happened at a house in Lenadoon Avenue at about 22:00 BST on Sunday.
Police officers and an ambulance crew were called. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
PSNI Det Ch Insp Michelle Shaw said: "Our enquiries are at any early stage. However, I would appeal to anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us."