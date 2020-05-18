A murder inquiry is under way after a man was shot dead in west Belfast.

It happened at a house in Lenadoon Avenue at about 22:00 BST on Sunday.

Police officers and an ambulance crew were called. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

PSNI Det Ch Insp Michelle Shaw said: "Our enquiries are at any early stage. However, I would appeal to anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us."