Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT) in NI said staff should be given an FFP3 dust mask

The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists in NI say they are facing an "uphill battle" for increased personal protection equipment (PPE).

It said those who carry out dysphagia, or swallowing, assessments should be given the FFP3 dust mask.

The head of the college said swallowing assessments "can provoke coughing and induction of sputum" as therapists have to inspect the patient's mouth.

"There is a high chance that person will cough," said Ceara Gallagher.

In a statement, the Department of Health said it was "acutely aware of the vital work that all staff in the HSC and independent sector, including those in the field of speech and language therapy, are performing".

There are more than 750 speech and language therapists working in Northern Ireland.

Ms Gallagher said about 30% of the workforce in Northern Ireland conduct swallowing assessments with adults.

Under current guidelines, therapists across the UK are provided with a fluid-resistant mask, gown and gloves - in keeping with the amber level of risk.

But the college wants a higher grade of PPE.

Ms Gallagher said they have written to the health minister asking him to consider "regional adjustments" to the guidelines.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists has written to Health Minister Robin Swann

Dysphagia assessments are carried out in a range of settings and may include examining a patient who has been ventilated as a result of Covid-19.

The purpose of the examination is to determine what level of swallowing ability and communication a patient has and what help and rehabilitation may be required.

Therapists also examine patients on stroke wards.

'A lot of anxiety'

Ms Gallagher added: "Across the UK there is a lot of concern for our members.

"They want to be able to do the right thing but are acutely aware of the risks to themselves and also the risk of possible transference to patients.

"So there is a lot of anxiety on the ground.

"The impact (of the assessment) means the person is safe to eat and drink. If they don't have it there is a risk the person could die from choking."

As well as writing to Health Minister Robin Swann, the college has raised the issue with representatives on the Stormont health committee.

"But we are 10 weeks into this now, which is why we felt we had to speak out," Ms Gallagher added.

The Department of Health said in a statement that "ensuring front-line staff have access to the appropriate PPE is key to enabling health and social care colleagues to have full confidence in the equipment that we expect them to wear in such difficult circumstances".

"Updated guidance was published on 2 April and reflects the need for enhanced protection in a wide range of health and social care scenarios.

"The department has addressed the supply and usage of PPE and additional support has been provided to ensure HSC staff have the appropriate knowledge and understanding on the application of PPE in a range of scenarios."