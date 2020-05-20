Image copyright Pacemaker

Northern Ireland has been taking the first steps in easing restrictions imposed when the coronavirus lockdown was enforced in March.

The moves are the first stage of the executive's five-step Pathway to Recovery.

Here, we answer some of the many readers' questions BBC News NI has received about the steps - and how they affect you.

Can I meet friends and relatives?

Step one of the pathway allows as many as six people from different households to meet, as long as they are outdoors - be this in a garden, park or another open space.

However, you must still adhere to social-distancing rules and remain 2m (6ft) apart.

You cannot visit friends or relatives inside their homes or other buildings, which First Minister Arlene Foster says is due to medical advice that the virus spreads more easily indoors.

Meeting people indoors is the only element of part one of the recovery plan that has not yet been unlocked, but the executive is set to discuss this measure on Thursday.

What does the easing of restrictions mean for the over-70s?

This depends on whether they have been self-isolating or not.

Some people over the age of 70 have been self-shielding, having received a letter advising them to do so from their GP.

This advice has not changed.

Those over-70s who are not in this vulnerable group may go out and meet other people but, like everyone else, they must adhere to social-distancing guidelines

When will weddings be allowed?

Image copyright Getty Images

Currently, only marriage ceremonies involving a terminally ill individual are permitted.

Although weddings are not specifically mentioned in NI's recovery plan, First Minister Arlene Foster said on Monday the executive would consider easing restrictions on "small" services - although she gave no indication as to when, nor how many people might be allowed to attend.

How far can I travel to take exercise or meet friends outdoors?

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said this week there were "no restrictions" on travel for those who are not self-isolating.

This is different from eased lockdown measures in the Republic of Ireland, where there is a 5km (3.1-mile) limit for those travelling to exercise.

What about churches, cinemas and music events?

While normal services are still not permitted, churches may reopen for people to pray privately, with appropriate social distancing and the cleaning of shared-contact hard surfaces.

Drive-in or drive-through celebrations, such as some Ash Wednesday services in recent years, will be permitted, as long as people stay in their cars.

Drive-in cinemas, music and theatrical events and theatres will also allowed, provided spectators remain in their vehicles.

Garden centres and recycling centres have also been allowed to reopen.

What sports can I play?

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Greenkeepers have been hard at work preparing golf courses to reopening this week

Outdoor activities that do not involve shared contact with hard surfaces, including some water sports, are now permitted, and public sports venues and outdoors spaces can reopen.

While activities such as golf, tennis and fishing are now allowed, you should contact your club or event organiser for details about restrictions.

What about driving across the border?

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland share a 310-mile long border which many people cross regularly for work or leisure.

While Gardaí (Irish police) have been told they have no enforcement powers over people from Northern Ireland who breach Covid-19 regulations in the Republic of Ireland, the executive has urged people to use common sense when travelling, and warned against complacency.

Can I use a holiday home or caravan?

There is no mention of either holiday homes or caravan parks in the Pathway to Recovery.

BBC News NI has contacted the Department of Health for clarity on rules around holiday homes.

Holiday caravan parks remain closed.

Why isn't there an all-island approach?

While Stormont has relied on Westminster for financial support during the Covid-19 crisis, it has also sought to co-ordinate with the Republic of Ireland.

A memorandum of understanding signed last month formalised this arrangement and there are regular meetings between the two governments, so they will relax restrictions on common principles, although timings may differ.

When do we move to step two?

Unlike the Republic of Ireland's recovery plan, Northern Ireland's approach has no defined timetable, so we cannot answer questions about specific dates.

The Stormont executive says it will follow scientific advice on the timing of lockdown-easing steps.

As in other countries, the R number - the number of people an infected person is likely pass the virus on to - is an important factor here.

If lockdown measures are eased too quickly, another spike in coronavirus cases is possible, so if the R number goes up more restrictions could be imposed.

When introduced, step two of Northern Ireland's plan may allow:

Groups of 10 people to meet outdoors

The resumption of some non-contact team sports and indoor activities

The reopening of non-food retail outlets

Can I exercise more than once a day?

Yes. Northern Ireland has never had a once-a-day exercise rule in its coronavirus legislation.

When can I take part in non-contact football training?

This is covered in part two of the Pathway to Recovery.

In the Republic of Ireland, where rough dates have been provided, teams are set to be allowed to train in small groups from 8 June.

When can I move house?

Image copyright Getty Images

In England, estate agents are reopening and carrying out viewings.

But in NI, Scotland and Wales the property market remains "in pause mode", according to Propertypal's chief economist.

While the Pathway to Recovery does not specifically mention estate agents, they can make "tentative preparations" for a resumption of business, Jordan Buchanan told BBC News NI.

"We are reading between the lines but it looks like most property services, particular estate agency services, would fall under step two criteria, which would suggest we could be a matter of weeks or maybe a month away," he said.

What about schools?

Schools are mentioned in step four of the Pathway to Recovery.

The education minister has said it is "extremely likely" there could be a phased return of NI schools in September.

But Peter Weir said that decision would be led by criteria rather than dates.

For more information on what we know about schools, read more here.

Can I get a dental appointment?

Dental practices have been closed to all but emergency treatment since the lockdown began.

Most dental procedures are aerosol-generating, meaning they release airborne particles which can result in infection, the Health and Social Care Board has said.

If you have a dental problem, call your dentist.

You may receive a call back from a dentist, be given advice, issued with a prescription or asked to come into the practice.