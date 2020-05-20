Politicians and organisations in NI have reacted to the government's confirmation there will be new checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

The details are contained in UK proposals for implementing the NI part of the Brexit deal.

Image caption Arlene Foster said she welcomed the government's 'four-point plan'

First minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster

"The publication of this paper sets out a number of important elements and we welcome the government's four-point plan, namely:

Unfettered access for Northern Ireland's businesses to the rest of the UK (and particularly that trade should take place as it does now) No tariffs on internal UK trade No new customs infrastructure in Northern Ireland Northern Ireland benefits from UK trade deals

"These objectives must be unmovable foundational positions for the UK government."

Image caption Chris Hazzard says protections must be implemented 'in full'

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard

"Through extensive work in Europe, we secured unique protections for the north in the Irish protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement to protect the all-Ireland economy and the Good Friday Agreement.

"Those protections must be implemented in full.

"The proposals brought forward by the British government today will now be assessed by the EU to see if they represent sufficient progress as the clock ticks towards the Brexit deadline.

"While these proposals will have to be studied in detail, it is clear the British government is planning for border control posts and checks at ports of entry in the North for agri-food goods coming from Britain and elsewhere outside the EU."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Stephen Farry says the government should seek an extension of the Brexit transition period

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry

"A massive amount of work is still required to implement the protocol (Northern Ireland) and give certainty to businesses and other stakeholders.

"Timescales are already very tight, if not impossible, and the government must provide much more detail on that urgently.

"Ultimately, given the need to focus on the Covid-19 crisis and its economic fallout, Alliance believes the UK government must now seek an extension to the Brexit transition period."

Manufacturing NI

"The publication of the UK's approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol is welcome acceptance and commitment to deliver the obligations the UK signed up to in their EU Exit deal and protocol.

The high level commitments that HMRC and other agencies will provide funding and support is important, but we now need the details and operational guidance.

"This is particularly important as it will be the Northern Irish 'importer' who will have to fill in any forms and pick up the costs."

Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland director

"NI companies will welcome today's commitment from the UK government to minimise red tape and protect trade with the GB market.

"However, significant questions remain on the extent of checks and controls for the movement of goods between NI and GB.

"Given the globally challenging economic circumstances, the government's commitment to engage with firms on the effective implementation of the protocol is needed now more than ever."

Seamus Leheny, Freight Transport Association in NI

"NI's economy relies on the seamless movement of goods and services to and from Great Britain and today's announcement will give reassurance to Irish businesses that these trading relationships should continue with minimal interruption.

"However, the likelihood is that some additional process will be needed to move goods into NI and this could create delays and additional costs which must be avoided if possible."