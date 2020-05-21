Image caption The car was recovered from Lough Erne on Monday

Human remains have been found in a car recovered from Lough Erne in County Fermanagh on Monday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed.

The vehicle was discovered during searches for 54-year-old Michael 'Tony' Lynch, who disappeared 18 years ago.

The father-of-four went missing from Clones, County Monaghan, in 2002.

He was originally from Magheraveely in County Fermanagh but had moved to Clones shortly before he disappeared.

Image copyright Gardai Image caption Michael Lynch went missing from his home in Clones in 2002

Mr Lynch's car, a white Mitsubishi Galant, was missing at that time.

In a statement on Thursday, the PSNI said the vehicle was located under water by police divers and is believed to belong to Mr Lynch.

"We are liaising with colleagues from An Garda Síochána, who are investigating Mr Lynch's disappearance," the PSNI said.

The vehicle was discovered by two fishermen who were aware of a renewed search of lakes and quarries along the border.

Sixteen lakes searched

In January 2002, the alarm was first raised after Mr Lynch's family became concerned when he did not turn up for work.

Image caption A number of lakes in the area were searched

He did not appear to have brought any of his belongings with him when he went missing.

Since then, a number of lakes in the area have been searched. Police said 16 lakes, in total, were on their list.