Coleraine: Police investigate gun attack on house
- 22 May 2020
Police are investigating a gun attack on a house in Coleraine on Friday morning.
The incident was reported shortly before 01.30 GMT at a property on Danes Hill Road.
The PSNI say shots were fired at the front door and a window.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Thankfully none of the occupants in the house - two men aged in their 20s and 60s and a woman aged in her 60s - were injured."
He urged anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to contact the PSNI.