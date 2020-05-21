Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The bomb was left under the family car in Eglinton in June 2015

A 35-year-old man has been arrested over the attempted murder of an off-duty PSNI officer in County Londonderry five years ago.

A bomb was placed under the officer's car in Eglinton on 18 June 2015.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued in 2017 to extradite the man from the Republic of Ireland, but he fled the jurisdiction.

He was arrested in Glasgow on Thursday morning.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court by video link on Friday and has already been transported back to Northern Ireland.

Image caption The area was cordoned off while Army bomb disposal officers made the device safe

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSN) Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said: "I would like to thank Police Scotland colleagues for their help in arresting the man in the Glasgow area by virtue of a court warrant on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life."

He added: "The police investigation into this incident remains active."