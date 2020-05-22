The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) releases a weekly statistical bulletin giving information on deaths in Northern Ireland related to coronavirus.

The figures cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Here is a look at what the latest figures, published at 09:30 on 22 May 2020, tell us.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

The latest figures show that 664 deaths had occurred by 15 May.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

The latest Nisra report says that by last Friday - out of 664 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in total - 303, (45.6%), occurred in care homes; 322 (48.5%) occurred in hospital and six (0.9%) occurred in hospices.

In the week up to 15 May, there were both a total of 322 male and 330 female coronavirus related deaths.

People aged over 75 accounted for more than three-quarters (79.3%) of all Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Of the 11 councils, Belfast had recorded the most deaths, 196, while Fermanagh and Omagh had the fewest deaths, recording 16 by 15 May.

The total number of all deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 15 May was 396; rising from 336 in the previous week - and higher than what would be expected at this time of year.

The five-year average death rate in Northern Ireland is 295.