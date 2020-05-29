Image copyright Getty Images

People residing in care homes have accounted for more than half of Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland, official figures show.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) has published its latest statistical bulletin.

It shows that by last Friday, 380 (53.1%) of the 716 deaths it recorded in total had been care home residents.

Of those deaths, just over 83% (318) occurred in a care home with the remaining 62 taking place in hospital.

The numbers also show that deaths involving Covid-19 have fallen for the fourth week in a row.

Nisra records all fatalities where Covid-19 is mentioned on a death certificate.

NI's Department of Health, which releases daily figures where deaths were confirmed by a test, had recorded 504 deaths by the same date.

Its report says of the 716 deaths it recorded by last Friday - 353 (49.3%), occurred in care homes; 318 (44.4%) occurred in hospital and eight (1.1%) occurred in hospices.

Thirty-seven (5.2%) took place at residential addresses or another location.

The deaths in care homes and hospices involved 76 separate establishments, Nisra reported.

People aged over 75 accounted for almost 80% of all Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.