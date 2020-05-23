County Down: Man dies after motorcycle crash
- 23 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-52786236?intlink_from_url=&link_location=live-reporting-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died following a crash in County Down on Saturday.
He was riding a motorcycle that was involved in a collision on the Ballylough Road near Castlewellan at about 11:30 BST.
An investigation is under way and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them.
The Ballylough Road has now reopened to traffic.