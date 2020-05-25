At first glance, the sign may appear to say "10p drive-through," - but this is the Belfast Trust's Intra-Ocular Pressure drive-through clinic.

It is a first in the UK, helping to protect the eyesight of glaucoma sufferers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Glaucoma is a condition that affects the nerve at the back of the eye," consultant ophthalmic surgeon Angela Knox explained.

"It causes loss of peripheral vision in the early stages, which is irreversible, and that can lead on to tunnel vision or loss of central vision in the advanced stages.

"The treatment for it is usually with eye drops which are taken on a daily basis to lower the pressure in the eye, but laser and surgery can also be carried out."

First to pull into the marquee is Thomas Taylor.

He has had the condition for much of the last 20 years. He didn't know his sight was so bad until glaucoma was diagnosed.

"I was as blind as a bat," he said, from the comfort of his daughter's car.

Image caption Thomas Taylor told BBC News NI he was "as blind as a bat," until his operations

"They checked me last September, and the professor said: 'I'm not happy with this left eye'.

Thomas has had to have operations help restore some of his sight.

Last year, he was prescribed new eye drops, and he's back to have his eyes checked, driven to the Shankill Wellbeing and Treatment centre by his daughter.

Under the canvas of the marquee, Thomas stays in his daughter's car.

'Patients seem very pleased'

The nurse, Sarah Henderson, asks him to remove his seatbelt and turn towards her.

From beside the car, in her visor, mask, apron and gloves, she uses a portable pressure device to assess how his eyes are doing.

Using just her gloved thumb and forefinger on one hand, she touches Thomas' forehead lightly to support the machine, for the pressure reading to be carried out.

It's over in seconds.

He'll get a phone call in a few days' time to let him know the result and any action that needs to be taken.

Image caption Nurse Sarah Henderson examined Thomas Taylor and many glaucoma suferrers

"Our patients seem to be very pleased with it and we've had a very good feedback," said Sister Henderson.

"Some of our patients are a little bit anxious at the minute about coming up to the clinic, and rightly so, just because of the current climate that we're in.

"So this is a really good way of reassuring patients, taking their pressure for them, making sure treatment is working and being able to give them a little bit of feedback and let them know how things are going.

"We're finding it works very well, and we're able to see a lot more patients than we would normally be able to see, which is also beneficial for us," she added.

Consultant Angela Knox and her team have identified hundreds of patients who can be monitored this way during the pandemic.

"It's not suitable for all of our patients because many of our patients need additional tests to monitor their glaucoma.

"For these patients where we just need to know their pressure, it's been a great way of providing the service for them," she said.

"It also keeps our waiting area free for patients that we need to see face to face," she added.

Image caption Consultant Angela Knox and her team have identified hundreds of patients who can be monitored this way during the pandemic

For the steady stream of patients like Thomas arriving for their checks, the reassurance that their sight is being kept safe while they are protected from any exposure to the virus is invaluable.

"It's very convenient to come here, you know," said Thomas.

"I don't have to worry about the clinic. And hopefully I get checked out and Bob's your uncle."