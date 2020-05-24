North Belfast death 'treated as suspicious'
The death of a man whose body was discovered in a house in Oakley Street in north Belfast is being treated as "suspicious" by police.
The body of the man was found shortly before 23:00 BST on Saturday.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The PSNI said a "post-mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death however we are treating the death as suspicious at this time".