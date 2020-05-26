Coronavirus: No new Covid-19 deaths in NI over last 24 hours
There have been no Covid-19 related deaths reported by Northern Ireland's Department of Health in the past 24 hours.
It is the first day since 18 March - almost 10 weeks ago - that no deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.
The latest figures from the department state that the total number of people who have died remains the same as Monday's total of 514 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 4,637.
That is an increase of 28 new cases from Monday's total.