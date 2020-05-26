Image caption Some of the individuals involved had been part of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry

Stormont's Department of Finance is conducting an investigation into a data breach involving the identities of hundreds of historical abuse survivors, the first minister has said.

It comes after BBC News NI revealed a letter had been sent without the names of 250 recipients being anonymised.

It was sent on behalf of Interim Victims' Advocate Brendan McAllister, who has said he will not resign.

Arlene Foster said the executive "deeply regretted" what had happened.

"We are taking it very seriously, we do recognise this is very damaging and the appropriate action needs to be taken," said the first minister.

She addressed the issue in the assembly, after TUV leader Jim Allister tabled an urgent question.

He said Mr McAllister's position was now "untenable".

'Answers'

Some of the individuals had been part of the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry and had chosen to remain anonymous.

The inquiry had investigated historical allegations of child abuse at 22 residential institutions run by religious, charitable and state organisations across Northern Ireland in a 73-year period.

Image copyright NI Assembly Image caption Arlene Foster said the Stormont investigation would be a "fact-finding piece of work"

The interim advocate has said he takes full responsibility for the error and has referred the matter to the information commissioner.

However, the first minister said she understood investigations by the information commissioner's office could take some time, and so the Department of Finance at Stormont had been tasked with conducting a "shorter, fact-finding piece of work".

"We are taking this very seriously and we want to provide victims and survivors with answers as to how it happened," said Mrs Foster.

She also faced questions as to when a full-time, permanent commissioner for historical institutional abuse victims will be appointed.

Mrs Foster told assembly members that the selection panel had been appointed and the position would be advertised next week.

"There will be no delay in terms of appointing the new commissioner," she said, adding she hoped the new commissioner would be in post by August.

Mrs Foster said "due process" needed to be followed, and Mr McAllister had already said if he was found to have been involved in any wrongdoing, he would consider his position.

She added that she recognised some victims and survivors did not have confidence in Mr McAllister, but others have urged him to stay in the role.