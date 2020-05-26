Image copyright Pacemaker

Police have launched a murder inquiry after the body of a man was discovered in a house in Oakley Street in north Belfast.

The body was found shortly before 23:00 BST on Saturday.

Ch Insp Darren McCartney said the police were treating it as a murder after the results of a post-mortem examination.

"The investigation is ongoing and there are no further details available at this time," he added.