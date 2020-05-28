Image copyright PA Media Image caption The figures cover the 12-month period to the end of March, and are set to get worse when the coronavirus pandemic is taken into account

The number of people waiting for a first appointment with a consultant in NI now stands at just over 307,000.

That is a rise of more than 2,000 people since December, and 18,312 since 31 March 2019.

The health department figures cover the 12 months to 31 March and do not factor in most of the Covid-19 crisis period.

Some appointments and outpatient services have been reduced during the lockdown, and patients have also been reluctant to attend.

Almost 80% of patients, more than 240,000, were waiting for more than nine weeks for a first consultant-led appointment.

This is, again, a rise from the December figures.

'Disappointing but not unexpected'

The health service targets for the end of March 2020 had been that at least 50% of patients should wait no longer than nine weeks for their first appointment, with no patient waiting more than a year.

But that target was set before the pandemic.

However, the number of patients attending their first outpatient appointment has dropped by nearly 12,000 - more than 10% - since December 2019.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Health Minister Robin Swann has said the figures for the next quarter will make "even more depressing reading"

Health Minister Robin Swann said the figures were "very disappointing but not unexpected".

"Today's statistics only cover the position to the end of March, so simply provide an early indication of the full impact of the virus on waiting times," he said.

"I need to be very honest and signal that the figures for the next quarter, when published, will make even more depressing reading."

The figures do not cover the months of April or May, thus the warning that they will be even worse when the next results are released towards the end of the summer.

There are 93,641 patients waiting to be admitted to hospitals in Northern Ireland, an increase of 3,127 since December, and 6,191 more than at the end of March 2019.

Mr Swann said: "For those who think or call for a return to where we were at the start of January, I simply say: 'We cannot go there.'

"The system was broken and struggling then, so simply returning to the same place would be a disservice not just to those who are waiting but to all those who have worked so hard in the last few weeks."