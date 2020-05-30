Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Some parks now operate a one-way system, like Victoria Park in Belfast

With the weather improving and the lockdown starting to ease, many people will likely want to head to outdoor green areas this weekend.

During the week, the National Trust announced some of its attractions were reopening by appointment next week.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has also confirmed the public will be able to access parking facilities at Northern Ireland's forest parks.

Most parks and spaces operated by local authorities are also now open, but of course, appropriate social distancing is required on any trip.

Some lockdown restrictions on things like play parks and outdoor gym equipment remain in place.

Here is what you can expect where you are:

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon

A council spokesperson said all of its parks and open spaces are open.

The following facilities are currently open from 08:00 to 21:00 BST daily:

Tannaghmore Gardens, Lurgan Park, Edenvilla Park, Solitude Park, Portadown People's Park, Maghery Country Park, Oxford Island National Nature Reserve, Hoys Meadow, Brownstown Park, Scarva Park, Gosford Forest Park, Darkley Forest and Carnagh Forest

Loughgall Country Park is open from 09:00 to 21:00 BST Monday to Friday and from 07:30 to 21:00 BST at weekends.

Corbet Lough is open to the public 24 hours a day.

Antrim and Newtownabbey

The council has advised the public that its parks and open spaces remain accessible and its car parks reopened on 27 May.

However, outdoor gyms, caravan parks, and play parks remain off-limits until further notice.

The only public toilets open in the council area are at Carnmoney, Ballyclare and Rashee cemeteries.

Ards and North Down

"The majority of Ards and North Down Borough Council parks have remained open throughout lockdown for local people to access for daily exercise," a spokesperson for the council told BBC News NI.

Car parks at some (but not all) of its parks opened on Wednesday 27 May, in line with government guidance.

A full list can be viewed here.

Belfast

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A walker pictured in Belfast's Ormeau Park last month

All of the parks in the Belfast City Council area remain open, but the council stressed it is "very important that everyone observes strict social distancing when using our parks".

To help maintain social distancing, stencilled messages have been placed on the ground to indicate a two-metre distance.

It is also trialling a one-way system in Victoria Park in east Belfast and in the Waterworks in north Belfast.

The council has said it may introduce a similar system in other parks, depending on feedback.

In line with guidance from the Northern Ireland Executive, the council's car parks reopened on 27 May.

Lisburn and Castlereagh

The council's parks reopened to pedestrians on 21 April, and access to car parks has been reinstated.

A one-way system was introduced for pedestrians when the parks reopened and it remains in force.

The facilities which reopened last month from 09:00 BST to 21:00 BST daily included:

Wallace Park, Castle Gardens, Barbour Playing Fields, Moira Demesne, Duncan's Dam, Sir Milne Barbour Park, Bells Lane Park, Aghalee Playing Fields, Billy Neill MBE Country Park, Hydebank Playing Fields and Colby Park.

The council's website says there are several exceptions to opening times which are "locally notified at the gates".

"All children's play parks; outdoor gym equipment, multi-use games areas, pitches and public toilets remain closed," it added.

Causeway Coast and Glens

"At this time play parks in Causeway Coast remain closed," a council spokeswoman said.

"Large, open recreational spaces (Riverside Park, Ballymoney and Quay Road, Ballycastle) have remained open throughout to facilitate access routes with the public urged to adhere to government advice in respect of social distancing.

"Dungiven Castle Park remains closed but this is due to ongoing works within the site," she added.

Derry and Strabane

"None of our parks actually closed at all as they also include open walkways and greenways, though our playpark areas remain closed," a spokesperson said.

The council's website states its parks, including St Columb's Park, Brooke Park, Bay Road nature reserve, Ballyarnet Country Park, Kilfennan Park, Top of the Hill Park and Claudy Country Park, are open to the public daily "from dawn to dusk".

Fermanagh and Omagh

Image caption The public is not currently allowed to use the Cuilcagh Boardwalk

The council's public parks "remain open to the public" but play areas, outdoor gyms and multi-use games areas are closed until further notice.

The Cuilcagh Boardwalk is closed with no public access permitted.

Car parks at Ely Lodge, Castle Archdale, Lough Navar, Castle Caldwell, Killykeegan and Gortin Glen Forest Park have reopened, but toilets, visitor amenities and play parks remain closed at this time.

On the council's website it says when using any outdoor recreation site, park or pathway for the period of daily exercise, the public must maintain social distancing and take their rubbish home.

Mid and East Antrim

The council has published an online list of showing the current status of its outdoor facilities, including opening times and car park options where applicable.

Carnfunnock Country Park is open from 09:00 BST to 16:00 BST Monday to Thursday and 09:00 BST to 19:00 BST Friday to Sunday.

The People's Park, Ballymena is open from 09:00 BST to 19:00 BST every day.

Portmuck Path reopened to the public on 23 May, but the Gobbins Cliff path remains shut.

All council play park areas are still closed and outdoor gym equipment cannot be used.

Mid Ulster

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Dungannon Park's opening hours will extend to 22:30 BST from 1 June

"None of our parks and open spaces were ever closed completely," a council spokesperson said.

They added that some facilities were restricted to pedestrian access only until Wednesday 27 May when car parks re-opened.

Dungannon Park is open from 08:30 BST to 20:00 BST in May, but from next month summer hours will be 08:30 BST to 22:30 BST.

Details of other facilities in the area can be accessed on the council's website.

Newry Mourne and Down

A council spokesman said it had "re-opened a number of outdoor and leisure facilities" from Wednesday.

It has published a full list which can be accessed on its website.

The list includes the following facilities which are open from 09:00 BST to 17:00 BST:

Slieve Gullion Forest

Kilbroney Park

Delamont Country Park

Warrenpoint Municipal Park

Fixed play areas are closed, but the council said that "due to the nature of these play park grounds, many cannot be physically secured or locked".

It has asked for the "cooperation of parents, guardians and the wider community to help ensure these facilities remain inaccessible until further notice".

The council also advised everyone to following government guidelines on social distancing and hygiene and told them them not to visit outdoor leisure facilities if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

"In order to ensure that council can keep beaches, forest and country parks, tennis courts, angling clubs, trails and harbours open for everyone's use and enjoyment, council would ask that visitors are considerate and responsible in their actions," the spokesman said.

Historic sites

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Dunluce Castle is among the sites still closed due to Covid-19 restrictions

Most of the 190 sites in the care of the Department's Historic Environment Division will be open for access.

However, facilities including toilets, visitors' centres, cafes and shops will remain closed in line with public health requirements.

Sites which have significant amounts of indoor space or present particular safety or public health concerns will also remain closed.

Theses include: Carrickfergus Castle, Dunluce Castle, Devenish Island, Scrabo Tower, Dundrum Castle and Grey Abbey.