A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after being found injured in Belfast's Botanic Park by police responding to a report of a large fight.

The incident happened at about 21:45 BST on Friday.

Police said the injured man was reportedly assaulted. He was taken to hospital to be treated for leg, face and head injuries and remains there.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

He was also arrested with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

'Police have increased their patrols'

Ch Insp Kelly Moore said there had been "large numbers of people in the area last night, around the time this vicious assault was reported to us".

"I understand that with the sunny weather, people want to be outdoors and make the most of the sunshine," she said.

"However, the public should be well aware of the advice from our public health partners and the government about social distancing and movement and, on that basis, we would encourage people not to congregate in popular spots as others may have the same idea and social distancing may not be achievable," she added.

She said police have increased their patrols, particularly around beauty spots, resorts and transport hubs, focusing on the issues of crowds gathering in breach of Regulation 6 of the Health Protection Regulations, alcohol consumption in designated public places and road safety.

"We will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to make the right choices and we will enforce when necessary," she said.

"Each and every one of us has a personal responsibility to follow the NI Executive regulations and do everything we can to stop the spread of Covid-19."