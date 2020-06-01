Image caption People are being asked to stop using hose pipes to conserve water

NI Water has asked the public to reduce water use, especially from hose pipes, as "demand is outstripping supply".

It issued an urgent plea not to waste water as reservoirs levels are low due a combination of dry weather and extra demand during the pandemic.

The firm warned if demand continues at the current level "customers in certain areas will lose supply".

It has advised people not to fill swimming pools, paddling pools or leave hoses and sprinklers on overnight.

NI Water said it needed to ensure that "everyone has sufficient water for hygiene and hand washing" so it has asked the public to reduce their use of water for other purposes, such as power washing.

The firm said that the enclosed Old Park Reservoir in north Belfast, which normally holds three days of supplies for the area, including the Mater Hospital, is now down to less than two days supply.

There is also increased pressure on the system in parts of north Down, east Belfast, west Belfast, and parts of County Armagh.

"Demand is increasing so much so it is emptying the distribution network faster than we can put the water in," said NI Water's chief executive, Sara Venning.

"So we are asking people to reduce demand and stop using hose pipes. The use of a hose pipes and sprinklers for one hour is the same as a family of four would use the entire day."

The drop in reservoir levels follows almost three months of unusually dry weather and a significant rise in domestic water use during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

On Sunday, NI Water said supplies in the followings areas had been affected because of low reservoir levels: Purdysburn, Castlereagh East; Lisnabreeney and Braniel; Poleglass; Ballygowan to Killinchy; Holywood; Bangor West; Portaferry; Altmore, Dungannon and Killylea, Armagh.

"If demand continues at this level it will lead to failures in our network and customers in certain areas will lose supply or suffer low pressure" said Des Nevin, director of customer service delivery at NI Water.

"Some customers over the past few days are already experiencing this, especially those on high ground," he added.

'Unprecedented'

Last week, Northern Ireland Water warned that if customers do not heed their advice to stop using hose pipes then it may have to introduce a hose pipe ban.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has asked the public to "play a role in maintaining our water supply during what has been a lengthy dry spell coupled with an unprecedented health crisis".

Image caption Last week, Spelga Dam was 3.3m below its top water level

"Since the beginning of lockdown, NI Water has seen a significant rise in the amount of water used in the home and total water demand is higher than normal," Ms Mallon said.

"This increase, which has arisen partly because of three exceptionally dry months, has contributed to a natural drop in water levels in reservoirs across Northern Ireland.

"Now is the time to consider if all of our water use is essential or if we could be doing more to conserve it," she added.

'Massive drain'

NI Water has asked the public to take practical steps to protect the water supply.

"We know from the increase in our night usage some customers are leaving sprinklers and hoses on overnight - please stop," Mr Nevin said.

He added: "A pressure washer can also be a massive drain, so please think about whether the task is really essential at the moment."

The firm has also asked the public to change their every day habits such as taking showers instead of baths and not leaving the tap running while brushing their teeth.