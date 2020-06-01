Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 80,000 people received Department of Health letters advising them to remain indoors for 12 weeks

Advice to vulnerable people in Northern Ireland who have been urged to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown will be updated later this week.

NI's chief scientific adviser said the government did not want shielding recommendations to have to persist "a moment longer than necessary".

More than 80,000 people received Department of Health letters advising them to remain indoors for 12 weeks.

Those shielding in England and Wales are now able to go outdoors.

Shielding advice in Northern Ireland and Scotland has not yet changed.

Prof Ian Young said the risk in Northern Ireland was being carefully assessed.

He previously said he could not exclude the possibility of people being asked to shield for up to a year.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, he said he was aware of the announcement in England over the weekend which would allow individuals who have been shielding to meet a small number of people outside.

"We hope to be in a position later this week to issue updated shielding guidance, specifically around the issue of whether individuals shielding can go outside while maintaining social distancing," he said.

"We are also committed to a broader, more ongoing, review of the shielding guidance ahead of the end of the 12-week letters."

Professor Ian Young previously said he could not exclude the possibility of people being asked to shield for up to a year

Prof Young said the chief medical officer would lead a programme to work with individuals who are currently shielding in order to develop the right approach.

He said this work would happen "over the course of the next month or so".

He accepted that shielding had been challenging for many people.

"The extremely vulnerable will still be vulnerable to severe illness if they catch the virus but as the virus in the community falls the risk of them catching the virus will reduce," he said.

In a statement, the Department of Health said it recognised how "unsettling" the uncertainty around shielding had been and said it was "committed to bringing the shielding programme to a close as quickly as the scientific and medical evidence allows".

"However, this must be driven by an assessment of the risks locally. We cannot simply react to what is happening in other jurisdictions.

The statement confirmed the department "aimed to be in a position this week to issue updated shielding guidance covering specific issues on going outside while maintaining social distancing".