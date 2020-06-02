Image copyright Andrew Muir Image caption There was concern about the numbers gathered in Crawfordsburn

Police have urged people to avoid popular beauty spots as the lockdown is eased, after 1,000 people gathered at two County Down beaches on Monday.

Crowds gathered at Crawfordsburn and Helen's Bay, with other coastal areas also busy.

North Down Assembly Member Andrew Muir has also asked people to "stay away".

In Northern Ireland, groups of up to six people who do not share a household can meet up outdoors, while maintaining social distancing.

Outdoor meetings are allowed as they are associated with a lower risk of transmission of Covid-19.

But the scale of some outdoor gatherings has caused concern.

Yesterday we had estimated crowds of 1,000 people on the beaches at Crawfordsburn and Helen's Bay. Other Coastal areas were also busy.



Please use your common sense and avoid well known tourist and beauty spots today so that you protect your own and other's health. — Police Ards and North Down (@PSNIArdsNDown) June 2, 2020

Four youths were arrested on Friday after police were called to a large gathering on Ballyholme beach in Bangor, County Down, while large crowds gathered in Crawfordsburn on Monday.

There have also been reports of gathering at Muckross, near Kesh, in County Fermanagh, where police said young people from outside the area had congregated.

North Down and Ards PSNI has urged people to "use common sense" and stay away from well known tourist and beauty spots.

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir said there was "a real area of concern" about the volume of people gathered in Crawfordsburn on Monday.

He told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme that residents in the area had complained of broken glass, bloodied bandages and people defecating in gardens.

People of all ages had gathered, he said.

"I know the regulations are relaxed but we can't cope with these numbers, there are real health and safety concerns," he said.

"This is not acceptable - with rights come responsibility."

Mr Muir urged people to stop coming to the area.

"We can't deal with the volume of people, come back another day but not today," he said.

There were similar reports in the Mourne Mountains at the weekend.