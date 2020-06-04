Image caption A large crowd protested in Belfast on Wednesday over the death of US man George Floyd

People who take part in street protests are putting themselves and others "at risk" from the coronavirus, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has warned.

Dr Gerry Waldron, PHA's head of health protection, made the comments in relation to a protest in Belfast over the death of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd, an African-American man, died in police custody in the United States on 25 May.

A large crowd attended the protest outside Belfast City Hall on Wednesday.

According to the organisers, the aim of the demonstration was to "demand justice against racial discrimination".

But Dr Waldron said: "We've got to bear in mind that the virus hasn't got any conscience and ... doesn't recognise good causes."

He was speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme after the PHA issued a warning about public "complacency" over the current risk of Covid-19.

"Unfortunately, people that congregate in large groups, even if they're trying to maintain social distancing, put themselves and others in that group at risk," he said.

"We are in very, very changed times now and we've got to keep remembering that."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Many of the demonstrators were wearing face masks

The death of Mr Floyd initially sparked protests in the US but they have since spread to the UK and Ireland.

Demonstrations began after a video of his arrest in Minneapolis was shared online, showing a white police officer continuing to kneel on his neck even after he pleaded that he could not breath.

Four police officers were sacked following his death, and all four are facing charges.

One of the organisers of the Belfast protest, Jolene Francis, said on Wednesday that while social distancing was important, she believed there was a "social responsibility to show our solidarity and demand justice against racial discrimination".

Ms Francis told BBC News NI on Thursday that she regrets that "we were not able to enforce social distancing more, but I am insanely proud of the efforts that were made".

"To be honest I was expecting to wake up to reaction like this, we're never going to be able to please everybody," she said.

"We're not a business, we don't have funding… but we bought masks, we bought sanitiser and we handed them out. We encouraged people to social distance."

She said that the demonstration was "emotionally charged" and it was difficult for young people to express their anger while maintaining social distancing in the very centre of the protest.

However, she said this only happened in the "epicentre" of the crowd, as people on the perimeter of the protest followed social distancing guidelines.

She added that some of the people who were pictured standing close together had "already arrived in groups".

'Big danger'

Dr Waldron also told Good Morning Ulster he was concerned about large groups of people gathering at beauty spots in Northern Ireland.

It follows complaints about crowds in Crawfordsburn, County Down, on Monday, when a crowd of about 200 people gathered in the small coastal village on the hottest day of the year so far.

Image copyright Andrew Muir Image caption Crawfordsburn residents complained about crowding and anti-social behaviour

"Pictures don't necessarily paint the scene for what's actually happening," Dr Waldron said.

But he added that "when you see crowds you ask yourself: 'how can it be possible to maintain social distancing when in that kind of situation, even with the best in will in the world?'

"So, that's why we're saying complacency is a big danger now as we're moving out of lockdown, as the restrictions are being eased."