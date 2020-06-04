The commissioner for older people has expressed concern about the lack of social contact in care homes.

Eddie Lynch told the Stormont health committee that he was worried about the emotional impact on residents.

He said that if there is any way that visits could be accommodated safely, that possibility should be explored.

It was a fine balancing act, he said, between creating "a ring of steel" around care homes and recognising the needs of residents and families.

He added that families have different views on the issue.

Image caption Eddie Lynch said protecting both physical and emotional wellbeing was a "fine balancing act"

Eddie Lynch also said he would like to see staff and residents in care homes being tested twice a week to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He told committee members people are now being tested at least 48 hours before being transferred to a care home setting from hospital, and while the health minister's rolling programme of testing in care homes is welcome, greater regularity of testing would increase its effectiveness.

The committee heard that families have expressed concerns to the commissioner's office that people may have to reapply for domiciliary care packages - some had stopped care provision as a means of preventing infection, because during lockdown they were able to provide care themselves.

But as people return to work, Mr Lynch said some families have been told care packages cannot simply be restarted and will have to be reapplied for.

Welcoming the health minister's announcement of his intention to publish a blueprint on rebuilding the health and social care system, Mr Lynch said it "has been broken for many, many years" and needs to be revised.

He called on Health Minister Robin Swann to "make sure the reform process is as open and transparent as possible".