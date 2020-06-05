Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Many of the demonstrators were wearing face masks at the demonstration in Belfast on Wednesday

NI's First Minister Arlene Foster has warned against further Black Lives Matter demonstrations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Foster's warning comes after large crowds gathered at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday to protest at the death of George Floyd in the US.

NI's Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride said there was "no cause that this virus respects".

The police warned that action could be taken at any future large gatherings.

However, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has indicated no action will be taken against the organisers of Wednesday's rally in Belfast, at which demonstrators were accused of breaching social-distancing rules.

Image caption Concerns were raised that those attending the large gathering on Wednesday did not adhere to social distancing

The PSNI estimated that between 1,500 and 2,000 people attended the rally.

A number of demonstrations are planned for this weekend, including rallies in Belfast, Newry and Londonderry.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Mrs Foster explained that the law "is clear on mass gatherings" because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Two wrongs don't make a right'

"Police need to be very clear with people that mass gatherings are against the law," Mrs Foster said.

She asked people to "find different ways to protest" now.

Mrs Foster said that people have "cancelled mass gatherings because it's against the law", and referred to funerals and the cancelled Twelfth of July celebrations.

"It will be a couple of weeks before we see the impact of that mass gathering in Belfast the other day; we will see if it has had an impact on the virus", Mrs Foster said.

Dr McBride said the right to protest must be balanced against the need to control the spread of the virus.

"I appeal to those young people, when they are gathering, to restrict those numbers to six and to keep to the rules around social distancing.

"Think of alternative ways to express your outrage," he adds.

George Floyd, 46, an African-American man, died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Footage of the arrest on 25 May shows a white police officer kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck while he was pinned to the ground.

Derek Chauvin, Chauvin, 44, has since been charged with second-degree murder.

His death has led to widespread demonstrations and civil unrest in the US.

The protests have spread to the UK and Republic of Ireland.

In a statement, Ass Ch Con Alan Todd said police were "balancing the rights of lawful assembly, lawful protest and understanding that the organiser did not intend or anticipate such a large number of attendees which ultimately led to the social distancing problem".

Jolene Francis, who helped organise the Belfast rally, told the BBC she wanted to send a message of solidarity to "our friends over in America".

She said that while social distancing was important, she believed there was a "social responsibility to show our solidarity and demand justice against racial discrimination".

Image copyright AFP Image caption George Floyd's face on a mural in Berlin, Germany

A Londonderry mother whose African-American son was born in New York says she would fear for his safety if he ever returned to the United States.

Maria Morris has a 20-year-old-son, Isaiah.

"Would I fear him going to the U.S on his own? Yes, I think I would do everything in my power to stop it," Mrs Morris told BBC Radio Foyle.

"He is now afraid as a young, black male to ever go back to the country of his birth."

Mrs Morris said that racism "has always happened" in the United States, but "it's now just being filmed".

Image caption "George's voice has not come out of my head," Ms Seenoi-Barr said.

Lillian Seenoi-Barr, director of programmes at the North West Migrant Forum, said she felt the death of George Floyd "deep in her stomach".

Mrs Seenoi-Barr, who has family in America, said she now "fears the worst" every time she receives a phone call from them.

"Watching George's life being taken on camera has been horrific, his voice has not come out of my head," Ms Seenoi-Barr said.

"When I receive a call from my sister in America, I am shaking and holding my stomach, fearing what they will say has happened".