The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) releases a weekly statistical bulletin giving information on deaths in Northern Ireland related to coronavirus.

The figures cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Here is a look at what the latest figures, published at 09:30 BST on 05 June 2020, tell us.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

The latest figures show that 757 deaths had occurred by 29 May.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

Its figures also show that care home residents have accounted for more than half of Covid-linked deaths in Northern Ireland.

Of those deaths, 328 (82.8%) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 68 taking place in hospital.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths of care home residents by place of death

The numbers also show that deaths involving coronavirus in Northern Ireland have fallen for the fifth week in a row.

Breakdown

In the week ending 29 May, the percentage of all Covid-19 related male deaths was 49.3% and female deaths 50.7%.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Gender of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

People aged over 75 accounted for 80% of all Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Age of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

Of the 11 councils, Belfast recorded the most deaths, 226, while Fermanagh and Omagh had the fewest deaths, recording 16 by 22 May.

Nisra said the total number of all deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 29 May was 316; falling from 325 in the previous week - but higher than what would be expected at this time of year.

The corresponding five-year average death rate in Northern Ireland is 279.