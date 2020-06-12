Image copyright Reuters

Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland have fallen for the sixth consecutive week, figures show.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) has published its latest statistical bulletin.

By last Friday, it recorded 779 deaths in total. 20 deaths were registered in the week ending 5 June, it said.

NI's Department of Health, which releases daily figures, had recorded 537 deaths in total - more than 200 fewer - by the same date.

The daily numbers mostly reflect hospital deaths, but Nisra's weekly figures cover all fatalities in which coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Nisra figures also show that care home residents have accounted for more than half (51.9%) of Covid-linked deaths in Northern Ireland.

Of those deaths, 334 (82.7%) occurred in a care home, but 70 people whose usual address was in a care home died in hospital.

The bulletin also states that deaths in care homes are falling, with four (21.1%) of the 20 deaths recorded in the week ending 5 June occurring in care homes, down from 27% the previous week.

The report says of the 779 deaths it recorded in total by 5 June, 334 (42.9%) occurred in care homes; 395 (50.7%) occurred in hospital and eight (1%) occurred in hospices.

Residential addresses or another location are recorded as being the site of 42 deaths (5.4%).

The deaths in care homes and hospices involved 78 separate establishments, Nisra reported.

People aged over 75 accounted for almost 80% of all Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures from Nisra also include a breakdown of all Covid-19 related deaths by council area.

Of the 11 councils, Belfast has recorded the most deaths, 228, while Fermanagh and Omagh has registered the fewest deaths, at 16.