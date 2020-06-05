Image copyright PA Image caption The UK has until the end of June to ask for an extension to the transition period

Northern Ireland's first minister is concerned about the lack of progress in the trade negotiations between the UK and the EU.

Arlene Foster told BBC Radio 4's Political Thinking podcast Northern Ireland needs a trade deal.

But she said, the talks so far have "not been going particularly well".

The EU is concerned that goods from Great Britain being supplied to Northern Ireland could find their way into the European Single Market..

However the DUP leader said she believes this is "a very minimal risk".

Mrs Foster told Political Thinking she will work with the UK government to ensure that any checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are also minimal.

Image caption Michel Barnier says no "significant progress" had been made this week.

Earlier on Friday EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier accused the UK of "backtracking" on commitments on fisheries and other issues in post-Brexit trade talks.

Mr Barnier said no "significant progress" had been made this week.

The UK has until the end of June to ask for the "transition period" - during which the country stays in the single market and customs union - to be extended into next year. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled this out.

Mrs Foster said she has a good relationship with Mr Johnson and still regards him as a unionist, despite the different treatment of Northern Ireland and Great Britain under his Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The DUP leader says both sides in the UK EU trade talks must understand it is to their mutual benefit to secure a deal, something she claims the EU "didn't get" in previous rounds of negotiations

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Arlene Foster also reveals she would choose a Back Street Boys track as her desert island disc

Mrs Foster told presenter Nick Robinson she is looking forward to visiting a hairdresser and singing in church when the lockdown is over.

Asked when church services might be possible, she replies hopefully by the end of the summer.

Questioned about what she describes as her "eclectic" taste in music, she picks the Back Street Boys' "Drowning" as the one track she would take with her to a desert island, with the caveat that she might change her mind on another day.