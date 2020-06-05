Belfast security alert: Viable device found

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Army Technical Officers have described the object as a viable device

The PSNI has said a viable device has been found during a security alert in Belfast.

The alert, in the Upper Lisburn Road area of the city, began after the device was discovered on Friday evening.

Army Technical Officers have described it as a viable device and it has been removed for further examination.

The alert is now over and the road reopened.

"The device was found on a footpath, where anyone - including children - could easily have come across it," Det Sgt Gardiner said.

"This was a wicked and cowardly act, with potentially devastating consequences, and we are working to establish a motive and identify those responsible."

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Police say they are working to establish a motive and identify those responsible

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Meanwhile, police in Londonderry said they have located "an item that could cause harm in the community" during a public safety operation in the Ballymagroarty area of the city

PSNI district commander Supt Gordon McCalmont said officers carried out a search because "police had concerns that terrorists may have left items in the area which would pose a risk to the public".

"We have located an item that could cause harm in the community. Further updates shall be provided as the operation progresses," he said.