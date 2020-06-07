Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The incident happened at a property on the Comber Road on Saturday night

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Dundonald on Saturday night.

It happened at a property on the Comber Road at about 23:30 BST.

Police attended after receiving a report that a 39-year-old man had received a number of stab wounds to his head and upper body.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries and his condition is described as being serious.

A 41-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

Both remain in police custody.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have witnessed an altercation, is asked to contact police.