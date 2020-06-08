Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Man charged after an incident at a property on the Comber Road on Saturday night

A 46-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Dundonald on Saturday night.

The man has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police attended a property on the Comber Road at about 23:30 BST on Saturday after receiving a report that a 39-year-old man had received a number of stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries where his condition was described as serious.

A 41-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.