Two off-duty police officers have been charged after shots were fired during a house party in Dunmurry near Belfast at the weekend.

They were arrested on Sunday and are expected to appear in court in Lisburn next month.

It is understood they only recently graduated from the PSNI training college.

Three other off-duty officers are believed to have been spoken to about breaching lockdown regulations.

The Police Ombudsman has been informed of the incident.