Image copyright PSNI Image caption The proposed new branding

The Police Federation has said that a proposed change to police branding is "proving problematic".

On Friday, Chief Constable Simon Byrne released draft images for a refresh of the service's branding.

The rebranding uses Police Service NI as opposed to PSNI and the name Northern Ireland does not feature on some of it.

The Police Federation NI said it is aware some officers have expressed concern about the removal of the name.

"Altering the crest by removing the name from it is proving problematic," the statement added.

"I believe this is inappropriate and it is a view that we will convey during the formal consultation and implementation phase."

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The current PSNI crest

The federation also said that "much of the operational proposals outlined by the PSNI make sound sense".

"It is important that the service modernises and has the ability to adapt to changing circumstances."

The chief constable said that the service is "keen to bring consistency and a fresher look to the Police Service NI brand and imagery across our digital platforms, publications, building signage, livery and our website".

He added: "Policing is so much more than an acronym - which is why our brand review is focussing on using 'Police Service NI' as opposed to 'PSNI'.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police vehicles with the new proposed branding

"Alongside this, we are reviewing our uniform and our vehicle fleet signage.

"It is important to highlight that we are not changing the crest or the name of the service as both are representative of the service we deliver and are set in law."

The Ulster Unionist Party said that any change to the branding must be carefully explained.

"We need to know why a change is being proposed and what the rationale is behind it," a spokesperson said.

"Having viewed the proposals, the Ulster Unionist Party notes that on the image which is intended for use on vehicles and uniforms, the words 'Northern Ireland' have been omitted from the insignia.

"We believe this is a mistake which should be rectified during the consultation process.

"Furthermore, the St Patrick's Cross, which forms part of the crest, should of course be red not green."

The consultation over the rebranding will continue until the autumn.