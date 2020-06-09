Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Northern Ireland's health service faces the challenge of reforming itself after the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

Rebuilding Northern Ireland's health and social care system will be "significantly constrained" by Covid-19, the health minister has said.

Robin Swann has published a strategic framework for rebuilding health and social care services.

The action is being taken after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Swann said the service was in "very serious difficulties" before Covid-19 adding: "The virus has taken the situation to a whole new level."

Planning for changes

The five health trusts are expected to publish individual plans as to how they will tackle waiting lists including around high-priority cancer services and other urgent conditions.

Innovations used during coronavirus such as telephone triage and video consultations will now be embedded in primary and secondary care, according to the minister.

"I don't want to simply restore the health and social system to the way it was at the beginning of 2020," said Mr Swann.

"That would be a disservice to our great staff and the people of NI. I honestly believe we can make it better.

"That will require patience, careful planning, sustained investment and collective support - not just around the executive table but across society as a whole."

Cost of saving lives

A new management board for rebuilding health and social care services has also been created.

It is likely to consist of senior Department of Health officials, the health trust chief executive, and other health leaders.

As part of the rebuilding commitment, trusts have produced plans for scaling up services in the immediate period to 30 June.

In order to deal with coronavirus, services were considerably scaled back, some moved to different hospitals, which led to a number of temporary closures including the Downe and Daisy Hill emergency departments.

While undoubtedly the measures - which included creating a Nightingale facility in Belfast - saved lives during the pandemic, many are asking at what cost.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The distinctive tower block at Belfast's City Hospital was the site of Northern Ireland's Nightingale Hospital

As rebuilding services starts, plans will be hampered by the additional demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) across the system.

The department's budgetary position continues to be challenging.

All of this on top of preparing for the eventuality of a second wave of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has said that Covid-19 must trigger "resetting emergency department care".

Speaking to BBC News NI, Dr Paul Kerr from the Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) said the pandemic had created an opportunity to do things differently.

"The risk of cross infection is very serious. There's a real risk of patients infecting each other and of infecting staff," he said.

The emergency department's waiting area at the RVH can usually seat 75 people but under the 2m rule, that number reduces significantly to 22.

'A real challenge'

As space is already critical, finding additional safe areas for people to wait to be seen is proving difficult.

"Well it's a real challenge because people come in quite anxious and perhaps in a panic and we have to direct them to sit apart and in a certain direction," said Dr Kerr.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Accessing PPE is going to be one of the challenges facing the health service going forward

"Then there are relatives who might want to go in quickly to see a relative who is sick and that is too difficult because we have to restrict all of that."

Following the minister's statement, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has made a number of recommendations about how care in emergency departments should be delivered.

It said the overall aim is that emergency departments should "not become crowded ever again" and that they must not become "reservoirs of hospital acquired infections".

The college also said they must be safe workplaces for staff.

Among the recommendations to ensure patient safety and high-quality emergency care are improved infection control, reducing crowding and improving safety, redesigning emergency departments and using Covid-19 testing for best care.