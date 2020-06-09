Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption NI churches were permitted to reopen for private prayer only last month

The Irish Catholic Church has said it hopes public Mass will resume inside some churches by the end of June, subject to public health guidance.

Indoor church services have not taken place since March due to coronavirus.

Governments in Northern Ireland and the Republic have not yet confirmed indoor church services can resume this month.

But Catholic bishops have published a list of safety measures that they said must be in place before any of their churches can consider hosting a Mass.

"At the end of the month we hope to slowly and cautiously resume public worship in our churches, knowing that it can only happen in a limited way," said a statement from the Irish Catholic Bishops` Conference.

Face-coverings

Changes outlined in the bishops' document mean the number of people who are allowed into a church at any one time will be "much reduced" in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Capacity limits will depend on the size of the individual building, so parishes have been asked to risk assess the number of people who could be "accommodated safely" in each church.

The document also says that priests and Eucharistic ministers "should wear a face-covering while distributing Holy Communion" and "visibly sanitise their hands" both before and afterwards.

Image copyright Liam McBurney/PA Wire Image caption Regular deep cleaning has been a fixture at NI churches since they reopened last month

It adds that communion "should be received in the hand" only and a bottle of sanitiser should be available at each distribution point "to enable the priest/minister to re-sanitise their hands if necessary".

The bishops said the sign of peace, which usually involves shaking hands with other members of the congregation during Mass, "can be omitted or offered in a manner which avoids any physical contact".

In addition to limiting physical contact, the document includes a hygiene checklist which asks parishes to ensure:

all Holy Water fonts are emptied

sufficient hand sanitisers are provided at all entrances and exits

a "safe mechanism" is in place for church collections such as supervised collection boxes

a regular cleaning schedule is in place.

It also states that communion chalices, prayer books and hymn sheets should not be shared at this time.

The bishops suggest that stewards may be required to help maintain social distancing at entrances and exits, and also during communion.

They issued a particular appeal to younger Catholics to volunteer to help churches implement the new safety measures.

They said young people were needed now more than ever because the older generation "may be unable to offer their normal help" during the pandemic, while many priests "may still need to remain shielded from the virus".

The bishops said the framework document was drawn up after "extensive consultation across the dioceses of Ireland" and took account of the most up-to-date public health advice and regulations.

BBC News NI asked the Catholic Communications Office if bishops expected that governments in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland would permit indoor church services by the end of June.

Its spokeswoman replied: "It is a matter for the respective civil authorities to publish best practice public health advice which the Church will follow."

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster addressed the issue of indoor religious services during Stormont's coronavirus briefing on Monday.

She said that a working group, involving churches and other faith groups, had been established to "discuss how best to achieved the gradual reopening of places of worship safely".

Last week, the Church of Ireland published its own nine-stage plan outlining the necessary risk assessments and safety measures required in preparation for when indoor church services resume on both sides of the Irish border.