Paramedics in Northern Ireland have been spat at, punched and kicked during a surge of assaults following an easing of lockdown measures.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) figures show attacks are almost three times higher than the same time last year.

In some cases staff have been spat at and told they would get Covid-19.

Michael Bloomfield, NIAS chief executive, called the spike "disgraceful."

He said staff have been punched, spat at, kicked, threatened and verbally abused.

Mr Bloomfield said the "disgraceful attacks" are "deeply worrying" and said they must stop.

They have a direct impact on NIAS' "level of cover and the speed of our response", he added.

In the early weeks of pandemic lockdown measures attacks had declined.

"But in the last number of weeks, really from May, we've seen that number increasing", Mr Bloomfield said.

During the week ending 7 June, NIAS recorded 35 assaults on staff - in the same week of 2019, there were 12 attacks on staff.

Mr Bloomfield said during the month of May there were a total of 44 attacks on paramedics.

Image caption Mr Bloomfield said attacks on staff have a direct impact on ambulance response times

NIAS area manager Mark Cochrane said the spike since lockdown was lifted was difficult to comprehend.

"It's bizarre that we're coming out of a period where for 12 weeks where people have stood on their doorstep and clapped ambulance staff, now we're seeing this," he said.

He said plans to provide crews with body armour and body cameras had stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health minister Robin Swann said he is "appalled at these assaults".

"Ambulance staff have put themselves on the line for the rest of us time and time again during the Covid-19 pandemic".

He added: "We owe a massive debt of gratitude to them and to all their colleagues across the health and social care frontline".