Image caption One principal has said children who aren't able to say a proper goodbye to their schools will "always have that void".

Children in Primary Seven (P7) should have been looking forward to celebrating the end of primary school in style.

School discos, end-of-year trips and signing each others' school shirts are just some of the things that usually mark the end of a child's primary school experience.

However, because of Covid-19, the class of 2020 has been robbed of these traditions.

Pupils are missing out on saying a proper goodbye to their childhood schools and some teachers are worried.

"After seven years at the school, many pupils will feel like they've just been cut out with no closure," said Collin Torrens, principal of Lisnagelvin Primary School in Londonderry.

While the pandemic and lockdown have been a tough time for staff and pupils, it will be especially difficult for those moving on to a new school, he added.

"The children need closure, they need to be able to say their goodbyes and they need to end their primary education on a high," Mr Torrens told BBC News NI.

"Otherwise that void is always going to be there."

Image copyright Collin Torrens Image caption Before coronavirus, Colin Torrens' school provided a transition programme for Primary Seven pupils

Like many others, Mr Torrens' school uses the final term to help prepare P7 pupils for the gear-shift required for secondary school.

When schools closed in March, there were a lot of concerns about how this could impact those not returning in the next school year.

"Before coronavirus, the school would provide a transition programme for P7 pupils, whereby teachers would explore feelings and anxieties students may have about leaving the school," he said.

This year, the school has had to send "transition material" home to parents and pupils to help them "deal with those fears and anxieties".

Mr Torrens hopes that when restrictions ease, the school can give the pupils who missed out "a proper send-off", such as the annual leavers' assembly.

Online sports day

Julie Thomas, principal of Clandeboye Primary School in Bangor, said many P7 pupils will "feel robbed".

Because of coronavirus her school has moved many of its events - including sports day - online.

"We tried to make things fun as much as possible and give pupils a chance to see each other, albeit virtually," said Ms Thomas.

Image copyright Jule THomas Image caption Julie Thomas has asked former pupils to record video messages to help answer questions P7 pupils may have about moving schools

But it is not just pupils who have felt the affects of not saying goodbye, added Ms Thomas - many staff have been emotional about it too.

P7 teacher Victoria Robinson recalled her last day in school teaching "half a class", knowing it might have been the last time she would ever see some of them.

"It's such an important time for them moving on to secondary school and it just feels so strange not saying that final goodbye," said Mrs Robinson.

'Floods of tears'

Melanie Doherty is concerned about how the sudden departure from school will affect her P7 daughter Zoe.

"One day she was in school and the next day she wasn't," Mrs Doherty said.

Image copyright Doherty family Image caption Melanie Doherty says her daughter, Zoe, will only listen to her teacher about the "moving on process" to secondary school

"With everyone going off to different schools, she's now not going to get see some of her wee friends ever again.

"Kids are resilient, but they really are already dealing with so much right now."

Zoe said it felt unfair her class wasn't getting the same P7 experience that others had before.

"I am missing the chance to say a proper goodbye to some of my friends and my teachers," she added.

Mrs Doherty said she was worried about how her daughter would cope with having to go to a new secondary school having spent months adjusting to socialising online.

"We are quite lucky in that we have FaceTime, but real face-to-face interaction is needed on so many levels," said the mother-of-two.

"I am concerned about how she will make those connections."

Through her job at Lisnagelvin nursery, Mrs Doherty is used to seeing proud parents sending their little ones off for their first day at primary school.

"For many of those same parents, that leavers' assembly is something that brings everything full circle, which we have now potentially missed out on."