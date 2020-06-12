The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) releases a weekly statistical bulletin giving information on deaths in Northern Ireland related to coronavirus.

The figures cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Here is a look at what the latest figures, published at 09:30 on 12 June 2020, tell us.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

By last Friday, it recorded 779 deaths in total. 20 deaths were registered in the week ending 5 June, it said.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

Nisra figures also show that care home residents have accounted for more than half (51.9%) of Covid-linked deaths in Northern Ireland.

The bulletin also states that deaths in care homes are falling, with four (21.1%) of the 20 deaths recorded in the week ending 5 June occurring in care homes, down from 27% the previous week.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths of care home residents by place of death

The numbers also show that deaths involving coronavirus in Northern Ireland have fallen for the sixth week in a row.

Breakdown

In the week ending 5 June, the percentage of all Covid-19 related male deaths was 49.5% and female deaths 50.5%.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Gender of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

People aged over 75 accounted for almost 80% of all Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Age of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

Of the 11 councils, Belfast recorded the most deaths, 228, while Fermanagh and Omagh had the fewest deaths, recording 16 by 5 June.

Nisra said the total number of deaths from any cause registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 5 June was 304.

That was down from 316 in the previous week - but higher than what would be expected at this time of year.

The five-year average death rate in Northern Ireland is 271.