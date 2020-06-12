Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Events such as Belfast's Culture Night could be threatened by the ongoing pandemic

A £24m package is needed to prevent the collapse of Northern Ireland's arts sector during the Covid-19 crisis, industry representatives have said.

A group representing bodies from across the arts and culture sector has sent a paper to a number of government bodies calling for support.

It outlines the contribution of the sector to Northern Ireland.

A call to set up a hardship fund for self-employed individuals is included among its requests.

Those sending the paper include the Arts Collaboration Network (a group of ultural sector support organisations), arts venues, freelance artists and workers, theatre producers, community-based arts organisations as well as festival organisers.

It has been sent to Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, Finance Minister Conor Murphy and the first and deputy first ministers.

What are they asking for?

In the paper sent to government ministers, the paper lays out five areas they want action on.

These include:

An immediate hardship fund for people to support and sustain freelancers and self-employed artists who have missed out on other types of government support

A continuation of the job retention scheme and the self-employed income support scheme

Stabilisation funds for arts organisations

A 'rescue fund' for at-risk venues

A recovery plan for the cultural sector, which would be coordinated across the sector by a Northern Ireland cultural taskforce

Margaret Henry, from the Arts Collaboration Network. said artists had continued "to enhance life in Northern Ireland in the midst of the necessary restrictions which have been placed on life here".

'More support needed'

"The arts and culture sector in Northern Ireland is right at the heart of our society," she said.

"Our work supports the regional economy, drives tourism, contributes to the health and wellbeing of our community and brings people together in an inspirational way.

"Can anyone imagine life without the arts in this part of the world?"

Ms Henry added that there had been "more collaboration and constructive" support in the sector, but that support was still needed.

She said she hoped to speak with Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey in the coming days.