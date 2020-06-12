Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brexit is expected to happen on the 1 January 2021

The UK's decision not to seek a Brexit extension is "no surprise", NI First Minister Arlene Foster has said, after the deputy first minister described it as "shameful and reckless".

Michelle O'Neill criticised the decision after it was announced by cabinet minister Michael Gove.

He was speaking after a meeting of a joint UK/EU committee, which is overseeing Brexit.

Both Mrs Foster and Ms O'Neill took part in the meeting remotely.

Brexit is expected to happen on the 1 January 2021.

Ms O'Neill said she had "made clear today that it is obvious that the EU does not feel sufficient progress has been made by the British government on implementing its protocol obligations".

"It is completely careless and shameful for the British government not to seek an extension to the transition period and it shows complete disregard for our local economy, which is facing a huge shock as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic."

However, speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, Mrs Foster said it was no surprise the British government had stuck to its stated position.

"That was the position they were elected on last December, that they would get Brexit done, that there wouldn't be any extensions," she told RTÉ News.

"I've been saying that talking to colleagues in the executive for quite some time. So, not really surprised, I think what we really need to see happening now is clarity for our businesses."

On Twitter, Arlene Foster said she had used the meeting to remind people that the whole of the UK was leaving the EU, including Northern Ireland.

Afterwards and speaking to reporters, Mr Gove said he would not be seeking an extension to the transition period.

"We will not be extending, that's it," he said.

"We will leave the transition period on December the 31st. That provides clarity and certainty to business."

He added: "Some people will accuse me of being dogmatic… to me it seems perfectly sensible that business needs clarity and certainty."

When asked about the accusation by the Scottish and Welsh first ministers that he was being "reckless", Mr Gove said: "If we extend the transition period we would be paying the EU more money - millions of pounds that we can spend on the NHS, we would be subject to new EU laws..."

The vice president of the European Union Marcos Sefcovic said: "The UK government published a command paper setting out its approach for fulfilling its obligation under the protocol, the publication of this paper was welcomed by the EU side as an important step in reflecting the commitment of the UK authorities in the implementation of this protocol."

He went on to clarifying however that "this paper does not provide sufficient operational details, and we need to move from aspiration to operation and fast".

More discussions between the EU and the UK are planned.