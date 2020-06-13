Image caption Barrie Halliday is due to appear in court in Newry on 8 July

A pastor from County Armagh has been charged over a video posted online about Black Lives Matter protesters.

Barrie Halliday, 52, from Bessbrook, was arrested on Thursday and charged with improper use of a public electronic communications network.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court on 8 July.

The charges relate to a video he posted on his Facebook page. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.