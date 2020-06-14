Image copyright Department for Communities Image caption Ms Hargey has been communities minster since Stormont was restored in January

Stormont's Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has temporarily stepped down from her executive role on health grounds.

The Sinn Féin minister said she was to have surgery in the coming days and was hopeful of being back at her desk within weeks.

She is being replaced by former culture minister Carál Ní Chuilín.

Ms Hargey, a former Lord Mayor of Belfast, was appointed to the executive in January of this year.

Both First Minster Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have been notified.

"I look forward to being able to resume ministerial responsibilities in a number of weeks following my treatment and recovery," Ms Hargey said.

Ms O'Neill wished her ministerial and party colleague "a full and speedy recovery".

She said her temporary replacement, Ms Ní Chuilín, would bring "a wealth of experience, determination and dedication to the post".