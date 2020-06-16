Image copyright Eric Jones

Police are investigating reports that two teenage girls were sexually assaulted in south Belfast.

Officers were told the teenagers were attacked by two men in Ormeau Park sometime between 20:30 and 22:30 BST on Saturday.

The men are reported to have had a dog, possibly a bulldog, with them during the attack.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information about the assault to contact them.

"We are working to establish the circumstances of what occurred, and are appealing for anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation to call us," Det Insp Leah Crothers said.

Police said both men were in their early 20s and about 6ft tall.

One of the men is described as having ginger hair and a beard. He was wearing a padded jacket.

The second man is described as being thin and with short hair.